Virginia panel recommends Lee statue removal at U.S. Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia panel has recommended that Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s statue in the U.S. Capitol be replaced with another yet-to-be named Virginian amid national discussions about removing controversial symbols. A commission voted unanimously on Friday to take down the Lee statute. Virginia has two representatives in the Statuary Hall Collection. The other is George Washington. Gov. Ralph Northam said he would relay the Lee decision to the Joint Committee on the Library of Congress and request the statue’s immediate removal. The decision is the latest action by government officials in Virginia to remove or retire Confederate symbols following the death of George Floyd.