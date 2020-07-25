White, NBC near end of busy Premier League stretch on Sunday

Arlo White and the rest of NBC’s Premier League crew wrap up the season with Championship Sunday, when all 10 matches, take place at the same time. It also wraps up a 40-day stretch in which White will have called 16 matches, a broadcasting task normally reserved for World Cups or the European championship. Pierre Moossa, the coordinating producer for the network’s Premier League coverage, describes the past five-plus weeks as an incredible whirlwind. With Sunday’s conclusion, games will have aired on NBC and NBCSN all but five days since play resumed on June 17.