Women reflect on sexist slur that often goes unpunished

Ask most any woman if she’s ever been called the B-word by a man, and the answer is probably yes. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s impassioned remarks on the House floor against the vulgar words of a male colleague — and a toxic culture that allows it — have resonated with women who say such language has been tacitly accepted for far too long. Debbie Walsh, the director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University, said the moment was extraordinary because the freshman congresswoman had the confidence and the support of her colleagues to call it out in such a public way. She says the #MeToo movement played a role in making Ocasio-Cortez’s speech possible.