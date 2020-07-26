Celebration of life scheduled for Jaci Hermstad

Spencer, IA (KTIV) -- KTIV followed the individual journeys of twins, Alex and Jaci Hermstad, as they both fought the challenges of ALS.

Alex lost her battle against the disease on Valentine's Day 2011.

KTIV caught up with Alex's sister, Jaci, during Summer 2018, right after she graduated from college.

Months after that followup story, Jaci too was diagnosed with ALS, and nine years after Alex's passing, Jaci started her brave and spirited journey against ALS.

She was the first person to undergo infusions of a drug that family and friends hoped would save her life. After undergoing several of those procedures, also known as Jacifusions, Jaci passed away this past May.

In the event of her passing, Jaci asked her parents, Jeff and Lori Hermstad, to host a celebration of life event. That gathering will happen on Saturday, August 8, at Swiss Acres, 2828 220th Street, in Terril, Iowa, starting at 5:00 p.m.

A brief service will be held at 5:00 p.m., followed by dinner, cupcakes, dancing and a bonfire. Jaci's Celebration Of Life will go until 10:00 p. m.

The family needs RSVPs as soon as possible. Those can be submitted via email to lorihermstad22@gmail.com.