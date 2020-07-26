Crush of boat buyers seek recreation, safety during pandemic

YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) — Large numbers of people seeking to escape the coronavirus are finding solace on the open water. And that’s good news for the boat industry. Matt Gruhn of the Marine Retailers Association of America says a recent survey showed more than 70% of boat dealers were either completely out of boats or had low inventory. The trend stands to reason: People are looking for something to do, and a safe place to go, at a time when the coronavirus pandemic raised safety concerns and limited recreational opportunities.