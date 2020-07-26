Dog rescued on England mountain

(NBC News) -- A dog had to be retrieved from the tallest mountain in England earlier this week after becoming too exhausted to continue a hike.

It was a case of man saves rescue dog when the Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team was sent to bring Daisy, a Saint Bernard, down from Scafell Pike's summit.

The dog started showing signs of distress and refusing to move, forcing her owners to contact police for help on Friday.

Scafell Pike is the highest mountain in England at an elevation of 3,200 feet above sea level.

Daisy ended up being carried down the mountain on a stretcher. She is said to be recovering well.