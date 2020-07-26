Efforts underway in Alaska to remove statues of colonialists

As many in the Lower 48 call for statues of Confederate leaders to be removed amid a national reckoning on race, some Alaska residents are conducting a similar movement demanding statues tied to colonization be eliminated or relocated. In Sitka, the city’s Assembly voted this month to remove from public view a statue of colonialist Russian who murdered and enslaved Alaska Native people in the 19th century. Elsewhere in Alaska and across the globe, there have been calls for the removal of statues of Capt. James Cook, who has been credited with discovering land already inhabited by Indigenous people. The May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man, in the custody of a white Minneapolis police officer sparked global outrage and a renewed focus on racism and history.