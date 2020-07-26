July 26: Iowa reports 389 new COVID-19 cases

(KTIV) -- Out of 4,076 tests, there were 389 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa from 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases up to 42,016.

Officials also reported no additional virus-related deaths since Saturday morning, keeping the state's death toll at 826.

There were also 144 additional recoveries reported, bringing the state's total number of recoveries up to 29,604.

State health officials say a total of 451,337 Iowans have been tested thus far.

As of July 25, Iowa health officials have confirmed there are 226 hospitalized patients across the state, with 77 of them in the ICU and 29 on ventilators.

Officials say there are over 3,500 inpatient beds, 492 ICU beds, and 770 ventilators available in Iowa.