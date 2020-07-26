July 26: Nebraska reports 223 new COVID-19 cases

(KTIV) - Out of 3,365 tests, Nebraska health officials reported 223 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state's total to 24,618.

No new additional deaths were reported on Sunday, keeping the total number of deaths at 316.

As of July 26, of the 259,105 total tested residents, 234,209 came back negative.

According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, 18,097 people have recovered from the virus.

There are currently 109 active hospitalizations in the state.