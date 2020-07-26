July 26: South Dakota reports 90 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

(KTIV) -- South Dakota confirmed 90 new infections of COVID-19 on Sunday.

As of July 26, the state has had 8,395 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths since the pandemic began.

Health officials say the number of active COVID-19 cases has increased from 876 to 908 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 7,364 of the state's cases have recovered, an increase of 57 since yesterday.

There are currently 48 people in the hospital with the virus. Officials say 801 South Dakotans have had to be hospitalized because of the virus.