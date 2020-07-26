July 26: Woodbury County confirms 10 new COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- After receiving the results of 113 new tests, local health officials have confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County.

The SDHD also reported no new deaths, leaving the county's total at 47.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have been 3,539 positive COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began.

As of July 26, the SDHD has confirmed 3,181 of the county's positive cases have recovered, an increase of five since Saturday.

The SDHD says there have been 304 total hospitalizations in Woodbury County, with 258 of those hospitalizations having already been discharged.