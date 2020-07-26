Le Mars softball is making their second trip to state

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Iowa Girls softball tournament starts tomorrow in Fort Dodge. Le Mars will take the field at state for just the second time in school history.

The Bulldogs only other state tournament appearance was in 20-14. Le Mars is the number-8 seed and will take on top seeded Carlisle in the first round. The Bulldogs enter with a 14-5 record, Carlisle is 18-3. Le Mars defeated SB-L in the 4-1 in a class 4A region final to advance to state. It's been a dream season for first year head coach Keely Steffen.

"It means a lot. Coming here with all of the setbacks we've had with all of the COVID stuff and everything, these girls work tremendously hard for this and I can not be more proud of them," said Steffen. "I expected great things out of these girls but this is my dream coaching softball somehwere and I'm so happy that I got to do it at Le Mars this year and be a part of the Bulldogs."

8th seeded Le Mars takes the field against top seeded Carlisle tomorrow afternoon at 3:00 pm in Fort Dodge.