Mountain rescuers heft ailing St. Bernard off English peak

LONDON (AP) — St. Bernards are known for helping to rescue distressed travelers in the mountains, but on Sunday the tables were turned in northern England. Sixteen volunteers from the Wasdale mountain rescue team took turn carrying Daisy, a 121-pound (55 kilogram) St Bernard, from England’s highest peak, Scafell Pike. The mountain rescue team spent nearly five hours rescuing Daisy, who had collapsed while descending the mountain on Friday evening. Rescue workers say she was displaying signs of pain in her rear legs and was refusing to move. They administered some pain relief, adjusted their stretcher to be more dog-friendly and packed a few treats to help settle her down. Daisy is now recovering from her ordeal.