Senior UN official skips Pakistan visit, citing flight issue

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The incoming president of the United Nations General Assembly has announced that he will be postponing a scheduled visit to Pakistan “due to some technical flight problems.” The Turkish diplomat was scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday. But in a Twitter post, he said the visit to Pakistan’s capital would have to wait. The move comes a day after Pakistan’s foreign minister said he hoped he discuss a range of issues with the diplomat, including Kashmir. The territory is split between Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety.