 Skip to Content

Some mild weather followed by thunderstorms

3:58 pm Weather Now
thumbnail_Capture4

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Some showers and thunderstorms made their way through Siouxland last night and into our Sunday morning.

A cold front has also helped those temperatures drop back down, giving us a much cooler day today.

The high reached the mid 80s, but with a cloudier sky.

Tonight will continue to be cloudy, with a low in the low 60s.

Southern Siouxland counties have a chance of getting some thunderstorm and shower chances, with eastern regions under a marginal risk of severe weather.

Those clouds will start to move out, giving us a mostly sunny day for Monday.

The high will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday’s weather will be very similar to Monday’s weather.

Wednesday brings in more clouds, giving us a partly sunny sky, and a high in the mid 80s.

Thunderstorm and shower chances return Thursday and Thursday night.

Friday will be partly sunny, with a high in the mid 80s.

Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy.

Saturday’s high will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday’s high will be in the upper 80s.

Leslie London

Related Articles

Skip to content