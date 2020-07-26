Some mild weather followed by thunderstorms
SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Some showers and thunderstorms made their way through Siouxland last night and into our Sunday morning.
A cold front has also helped those temperatures drop back down, giving us a much cooler day today.
The high reached the mid 80s, but with a cloudier sky.
Tonight will continue to be cloudy, with a low in the low 60s.
Southern Siouxland counties have a chance of getting some thunderstorm and shower chances, with eastern regions under a marginal risk of severe weather.
Those clouds will start to move out, giving us a mostly sunny day for Monday.
The high will be in the upper 80s.
Tuesday’s weather will be very similar to Monday’s weather.
Wednesday brings in more clouds, giving us a partly sunny sky, and a high in the mid 80s.
Thunderstorm and shower chances return Thursday and Thursday night.
Friday will be partly sunny, with a high in the mid 80s.
Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy.
Saturday’s high will be in the mid 80s.
Sunday’s high will be in the upper 80s.