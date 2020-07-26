Some mild weather followed by thunderstorms

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Some showers and thunderstorms made their way through Siouxland last night and into our Sunday morning.

A cold front has also helped those temperatures drop back down, giving us a much cooler day today.

The high reached the mid 80s, but with a cloudier sky.

Tonight will continue to be cloudy, with a low in the low 60s.

Southern Siouxland counties have a chance of getting some thunderstorm and shower chances, with eastern regions under a marginal risk of severe weather.

Those clouds will start to move out, giving us a mostly sunny day for Monday.

The high will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday’s weather will be very similar to Monday’s weather.

Wednesday brings in more clouds, giving us a partly sunny sky, and a high in the mid 80s.

Thunderstorm and shower chances return Thursday and Thursday night.

Friday will be partly sunny, with a high in the mid 80s.

Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy.

Saturday’s high will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday’s high will be in the upper 80s.