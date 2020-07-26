South Dakota reports 90 new COVID cases, 1 new death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials report 90 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state and one new death. The state has now had a total of 8,395 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, with 908 cases still active. The Argus Leader reports there have been 7,364 recoveries from the disease, and a total of 48 people are currently hospitalized, up slightly from 46 on Saturday. With the new death reported Sunday, South Dakota’s death toll from the disease has risen to 123. Minnehaha County added 35 cases, Lincoln County added 14 and Pennington County added four.