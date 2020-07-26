Trump to discuss energy, tour oil rig, raise money in Texas

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump will shift his focus to American energy dominance when he stops in Texas later this week on a visit that will include his first tour of an oil rig. Trump is visiting Double Eagle Energy in Midland, Texas, on Wednesday. The White House says the president will discuss how the U.S. is achieving energy dominance by cutting regulations, simplifying the permitting process and encouraging private investment in energy infrastructure. Trump will also raise money for the Republican Party and his reelection campaign at a fundraising luncheon Wednesday in nearby Odessa, Texas.