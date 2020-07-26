Virus adds to deep despair felt by war-weary young Arabs

BAGHDAD (AP) — Millions of youth in the Middle East region have had job prospects, plans for higher education and marriages upended by the pandemic. Such turmoil and uncertainty is universal in the wake of the coronavirus. But the despair is particularly pronounced in Arab countries, where wave after wave of war, displacement and corruption has left this generation feeling bitter and hopeless. In the West, many among those who have been unemployed believe they will eventually get their jobs back or somehow recover from the recession. But the pandemic in some Arab countries was the final blow to economies now on the cusp of complete collapse.