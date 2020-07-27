2020 Watch: Can Trump turn around his beleaguered campaign?

NEW YORK (AP) — With fewer than 100 days before Election Day, President Donald Trump is running out of time to rescue his beleaguered bid for a second term. The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic is surging again, the economic recovery appears to be slipping backward and racial divisions are exploding. More Americans now say the country is heading in the wrong direction than at any previous point in his presidency. That’s according to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC. After spending much of the year playing down the nation’s crises, Trump is trying to adopt a more serious tone. But the Republican president’s track record suggests his newfound discipline likely won’t last.