Albanian parliament votes against president’s impeachment

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s parliament has voted against the impeachment of President Ilir Meta over his unsuccessful attempt to cancel local elections last year. Lawmakers voted Monday in favor of the recommendations of an inter-party commission which found that Meta should not be impeached — but which also suggested the drafting of new legislation on presidential powers. Meta had tried to stop the elections, voicing fears the process would be “undemocratic” as center-right opposition parties had said they would boycott it due to alleged links between the governing Socialists and organized crime groups. He was overruled by electoral authorities and the Socialists won in most municipalities.