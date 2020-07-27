AP-NORC poll: Trump, Biden supporters diverge on issues

Washington (AP) — As Election Day nears, a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds supporters of President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden diverge on many issues central to the campaign. For example, among Biden supporters, 67% are opposed to making abortion illegal except in specific cases, while Trump supporters are more likely to favor than oppose doing so, 52% to 26%. Fully 76% of Biden supporters are in favor of a public option for health care, while Trump supporters are closely divided, with 37% in favor and 35% opposed.