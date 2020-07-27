Barr to condemn rioting at much-anticipated House hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr is defending the aggressive federal law enforcement response to civil unrest in America. He’ll say in his opening statement at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday that “violent rioters and anarchists have hijacked legitimate protests” ostensibly linked to George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police. Barr will say that the violence in Portland, Oregon, and other cities is disconnected from the death of Floyd, which he describes as a “horrible” event that prompted a necessary national reckoning on the relationship between Black men and law enforcement.