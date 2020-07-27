Congo communities slam army, UN for failing to stop massacre

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Community leaders in eastern Congo are condemning the military and United Nations peacekeepers for not doing more to stop a massacre of at least 220 people earlier this month. Civilians were caught in the crossfire amid clashes between armed groups in South Kivu province. The army did not have troops in the area at the time of the attack but it insists it is doing everything it can to protect civilians. The U.N. says it has sent a fact-finding mission to the area. Critics say there had been signs an attack was imminent.