DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- On Monday, the Dakota County Health Department reported 7 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

No new deaths were reported.

This brings the total number of positive tests in Dakota County to 1,857 since the pandemic began.

The agency reports that 6,275 tests have come back negative and there have been 41 total deaths.

The number of people who have recovered was not published in the news release.