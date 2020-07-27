Ex-UCLA coach pleads guilty to accepting $200K in bribes

A former University of California, Los Angeles men’s soccer coach has pleaded guilty to accepting $200,000 in bribes to help two students get into the school as recruits. Jorge Salcedo admitted Monday to participating in the college admissions bribery scheme involving TV celebrities, other wealthy parents and elite universities across the country. Salcedo pleaded guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge in a hearing held in front of a Boston federal court judge via videoconference because of the coronavirus pandemic. He’s the sixth coach to plead guilty in the high-profile case. Nearly 30 prominent parents have pleaded guilty in the case dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues.”