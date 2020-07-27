Experimental COVID-19 vaccine is put to its biggest test

Volunteers have rolled up their sleeves to take part in the biggest test yet of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The first of some 30,000 volunteers received shots Monday created by the U.S. government as part of the all-out global race to stop the pandemic. It will be months before results trickle in. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s national security adviser tested positive for the virus. And efforts to restart American baseball and European tourism have faced setbacks. Two major league games in the U.S. were canceled because of a outbreak, and rising infection rates in Spain were causing concern for that country’s neighbors.