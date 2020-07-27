Feds launch Minnesota office on missing Indigenous cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ivanka Trump and Acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt visited a Minneapolis suburb on Monday to open an office dedicated to investigating cold cases involving missing and murdered Indigenous peoples. The office is part of an effort to address violence against Native Americans, particularly women and girls, which advocates say are often overlooked by law enforcement nationwide. It’s the first of seven that will be opened across the country in coming weeks, including in Phoenix, Nashville, Tennessee and Anchorage, Alaska. Minnesota Democrats and protesters criticized the new office as politically motivated and disingenuous.