Funeral service held for long-time Sioux City businessman Irving F. Jensen, Jr.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Family and friends came together, Monday, to remember longtime Sioux City businessman, and philanthropist Irving Jensen, Junior.

Jensen's funeral service can be described as a genuine and heartfelt celebration of his life.

"Irving did leave notes about his funeral, and one of them of note was, 'more music, less talk," said David Bernstein.

Bernstein, a longtime business partner, and friend to Jensen spoke during the service, reflecting on his vibrant life.

"Irving Jensen was a good man and a fair main. And he was also a family man. He was involved in numerous philanthropic endeavors. From the Orpheum, of course, where we sit today, to the Sioux City Public Museum, to efforts with the Sioux City Public schools, and many many others," said Bernstein.

Bernstein went on to honor Jensen's many accomplishments, and his love for his family.

"He adored his wife, Tigger. Irving loved all of his children and would always work at least one of you, if not more, into every conversation I think I've ever had with him. And he was very very proud of all of you," said Bernstein.

It was easy to see the many major impressions Jensen has left.

"He left a legacy for all of us and now we need to go out there and try to do the same for ourselves," said Sioux City Public Museum Manager Steve Hansen.

Jensen was a Yale University alum.

At Jensen's request, the Yale fight song was played while pallbearers carried his casket out of the theatre at the end of the service.