German firefighters rescue owl trapped in old castle’s well

BERLIN (AP) — Firefighters in northern Germany have rescued a young owl trapped in a 40-meter (130-foot) well shaft, following an hours-long operation in which oxygen was pumped into the depths before a rescuer could rappel down to save the bird. Authorities said a member of the public called firefighters in the town of Bad Segeberg after hearing sounds from the distressed bird inside the well, which belonged to the 12th Century Siegesburg Castle that once stood on the spot. The entire rescue operation lasted 3 1/2 hours and involved about 20 people. The eagle owl was to be returned to the wild Tuesday.