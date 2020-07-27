Humidity to return and along with isolated storm chances

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While temperatures were still a bit above average for many of us, humidity levels were down considerable compared to the weekend.

Tonight is going to stay very comfortable with lows in the low 60s under a mostly clear sky.

A weak front will move into Siouxland during the afternoon hours Tuesday which could end up giving us a slight chance of a couple thunderstorms trying to form in the area, especially later in the day as highs hit the upper 80s with a little more humidity.

The chances of rain may get a bit better from later Wednesday into Wednesday night and Thursday