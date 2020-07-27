Israeli army reports ‘security incident’ on Lebanon border

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has received reports of a “security incident” on the country’s border with Lebanon and ordered residents in the area to remain indoors. The report came as Israel is on heightened alert for possible attack by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Tensions have been high since an Israeli airstrike in Syria killed a Hezbollah militant last week. The incident occurred in an area known as Chebaa Farms, an area captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war and claimed by Lebanon. The army report gave no additional details, but Israel’s public broadcast channel Kan said there had been an exchange of figure.