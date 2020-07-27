Kosovo wants Apple to correct country’s borders on its maps

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s foreign minister has asked Apple to correct her country’s borders in its maps. Meliza Haradinaj tweeted Sunday that she has written a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook “to take immediate steps to correctly present Kosovo’s internationally recognized borders in its AppleMap Service.” On the maps, Kosovo is shown as part of Serbia, although Kosovo seceded after a 1998-99 war that ended with a 78-day NATO air campaign against Serbian troops. Kosovo, dominated by ethnic Albanians, declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a move recognized by some 100 countries _ but not by Serbia.