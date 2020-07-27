Le Mars blanked by defending champs in state softball opener

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KTIV) -- Le Mars lost their opening game at the state softball tournament, 5-0, to top-seeded Carlisle on Monday. It was the second state appearance in school history.

Carlisle scored two runs in the first inning and three more in the second to account for all of the scoring.

"It meant the world to end my season here with my team at state," said senior Kady Leusink. "It's not the ending we wanted but we played hard. If we take out those first two innings and get our nerves out a little bit more we could have turned the ball game around but that just didn't happen for us today."

"Going in knowing we were playing the state champions from last year, I think a lot of teams saw us as the eight seed and didn't think that ball game was going to go the way that it did," said head coach Keely Steffen. "But I told them they did a great job of holding them to five runs and other than the first two innings when we gave them quite a few runs we played solid defense and we tried to string hits together but a couple just didn't go our way."

Le Mars finishes the season 14-6.