NBC resets focus for Tokyo while looking ahead to Beijing

With the Summer Games postponed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, NBC’s Olympic unit has reset its countdown clock while trying to adjust to a new set of challenges. NBC has the U.S. media rights through the 2032 Summer Games. The network already had done most of its features and taped promos before the International Olympic Committee postponed the games in March. With hardly any access to athletes currently, NBC is asking them to chronicle their revised training routines for any updates or new features. The network’s other challenge will be covering two Olympics in a six-month span. NBC’s coverage from Tokyo will be more than 7,000 hours and the 2022 Beijing Winter Games 2,500 hours.