Nebraska approaching 25,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The latest health statistics for Nebraska show the state approaching 25,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. The state’s online virus tracker shows 800 cases were confirmed Friday through Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 24,618 since the outbreak began. That included 356 cases confirmed on Friday, 221 on Saturday and 223 on Sunday. The site shows no new deaths from the virus recorded over the weekend, leaving the state’s total deaths at 316. The latest numbers came as state prison officials announced that a staffer at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln had tested positive for the virus. That brings to 38 the number of prison staffers across the state to become infected.