Officials: 2 protesters killed in new clashes in Baghdad

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi officials say at least two protesters have been killed in new clashes in Baghdad as dozens of demonstrators cut off the road connecting two key city intersections with burning tires. Health and security officials said on Monday that Iraqi security forces used tear gas to disperse crowds the previous night. The protests come as Iraq faces electricity shortages amid searing summer months when temperatures can reach over 50 degrees Celsius, or about 122 degrees Fahrenheit. A military spokesman for Iraq’s government said the events were “unfortunate” and a probe was underway to uncover the circumstances behind the violence.