South Dakota pushes individual actions after COVID-19 spike

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota health official is encouraging residents to redouble their “individual” efforts to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, in line with Gov. Kristi Noem’s message that personal responsibility is the best way to address the pandemic. The Department of Health on Saturday reported the state’s highest daily total of cases since May. State epidemiologist Josh Clayton says populated counties have a high risk of infections spreading in the community. He says people should “pay attention to their individual actions” to reduce COVID-19 infections. Health officials on Monday reported 49 new cases and no new deaths.