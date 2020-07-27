Torrential rains wreak destruction in Yemen, killing dozens

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Security officials and an aid group say flash floods have ravaged swaths of war-torn Yemen, leaving dozens dead and destroying thousands of homes. At a time when Yemen is already mired in escalated fighting, widespread hunger and a major coronavirus outbreak, the spate of torrential rains is exacerbating the world’s worst humanitarian disaster. The Red Cross said Monday that 33,000 displaced people who are sheltering in camps in southern Yemen have lost their tents and belongings in the floods. Yemen’s war, now grinding into its sixth year, has killed over 100,000 people and brought millions to the brink of famine.