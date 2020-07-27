West Lyon advance to Class 2A baseball semifinals

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- West Lyon made the most of their first state baseball tournament appearance since 1996. TheWildcats beat Mid-Prairie 13-3 in six innings to advance to the Class 2A semifinals.

West Lyon scored five runs in the second inning without a hit. The Wildcats scored on four bases-loaded walks and a sacrifice fly to take a 5-0 lead.

West Lyon had just seven hits but took 11 walks at the plate as they improved to 15-3 on the season. Jalyn Gramstad and Isaac Bruggeman held Mid-Prairie to just three hits.

"Throughout the postseason I've thought the kids have been doing e a really good job of dialing in and taking care of the small things," said West Lyon Head Coach Koury Kramer. "Today we played pretty good defense behind Jalyn and had some key hits when we needed them."

"Baseball's 80 percent defense," said senior Jalyn Gramstad. "I thought we did well tonight. I had guys that were behind my back. I wasn't the sharpest on the mound, I had a couple walks but for the most part the defense had my back and hats off to them."

West Lyon will play top-seeded Van Meter (21-2) in the semifinals on Thursday at 4:30. Van Meter is the defending champion in Class 2A.