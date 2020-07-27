What killed hundreds of elephants in Botswana? Still unknown

GABORONE, Botswana (AP) — Botswana’s government says it still doesn’t know what caused the deaths of hundreds of elephants in recent weeks, but testing continues. Poaching and anthrax have been ruled out as the likely cause. Other possibilities being examined include a novel virus and poisoning. The investigation involves help from laboratories in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Britain and the United States. Botswana says no fresh carcaesses have been found. The National Veterinary Laboratory has examined 281 of the carcasses found in the popular Okavango Delta area of the country’s north.