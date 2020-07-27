Mnuchin, Meadows to meet Pelosi; GOP seeks jobless aid cut

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top White House negotiators are set to meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the Capitol on the next coronavirus relief package. With deadlines looming, they’re racing to prevent unemployment assistance and an eviction moratorium from expiring for millions of Americans. Republicans want to slash the $600 weekly jobless benefits boost to $200. That’s according to Republicans speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the emerging GOP plan. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows were set to meet with Pelosi and Democratic leader Chuck Schumer late Monday. She says “time is running out” because federal unemployment assistance and an eviction moratorium expire Friday.