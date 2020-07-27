Woman accused of joining IS arrested on return to Germany

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say a German woman who allegedly joined the Islamic State group in Syria has been arrested upon her return to the country. She is accused of membership in a foreign terrorist group, war crimes against property and other crimes. Federal prosecutors said Monday the woman, identified only as Nurten J. in line with local privacy laws, was arrested Friday at Frankfurt airport. Prosecutors allege she traveled with her then 4-year-old daughter to Syria in 2015 to join IS. There, she married a man who had also come from Germany and they raised their children according to IS ideology.