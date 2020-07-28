12-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Texas woman

HOUSTON (AP) — A 12-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a 51-year-old woman in suburban Houston. The Houston Chronicle reports that Sharon Hawkins was found Saturday with multiple gunshot wounds in a bedroom at an apartment complex in the Greater Greenspoint area of Harris County. The boy was charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon through the Harris County Juvenile Probation Office. Police spokesman Kese Smith said authorities arrested the boy Sunday. His name has not been released because of his age. Smith said he could not say whether the boy knew the woman.