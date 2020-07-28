2 nabbed in ex-Nissan boss’ escape say they won’t flee US

Lawyers for a father and son accused of helping sneak former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan say a U.S. judge improperly denied their release on bail. Attorneys for Michael and Peter Taylor urged U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani on Tuesday to immediately free the men and insisted that they have no plans to flee the U.S. as they fight their extradition to Japan. Japan is asking the U.S. to hand over the Taylors so they can be tried on charges that they smuggled Ghosn out of the country in a box last year while he was out on bail and awaiting trial on financial misconduct allegations.