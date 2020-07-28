A little warmer and more humid Tuesday with breezy conditions

A weak front will settle into the area as we move through the day today, stirring the winds up with gusts in the 25 to 30 miles per hour range possible during the afternoon.



We will also have a slight chance to bubble up a thundershower or two late in the day though most of us will stay dry.



It will be just a little warmer and more humid than yesterday with highs near 90 degrees.



The winds will ease overnight with lows in the mid 60s and partly cloudy skies.



There are a few more chances for isolated storms in the forecast; more on those as well as how warm we will be on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.