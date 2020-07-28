Baseball season teeters, while states resist mask rules

Baseball season teeters, while states resist mask rulesNew
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The baseball season descended deeper into crisis Tuesday, while states such as Mississippi and South Carolina looked for ways to add hospital beds. Yet even as COVID-19 cases have spiked, governors in some of the hardest-hit areas have resisted calls to require wear masks. The virus has been spreading north of the Sun Belt in recent days, creating alarm among public health officials who fear states are not doing enough.