Dakota County courthouse to reopen all entrances beginning August 3

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Dakota County officials say all entrances to the county courthouse will be open effective Monday, August 3.

With the opening of the entrances, officials are strongly encouraging people to wear face coverings inside the courthouse.

In addition, the public is asked to adhere to the minimum social distancing guideline of 6 feet.

Officials say the guideline could change rapidly, and they will communicate changes through their website at www.dakotacountyne.org or through the Dakota County Emergency Manger's Facebook page.