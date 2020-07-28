Norfolk man accused of first-degree murder makes initial court appearance

MADISON, Neb. (KTIV) - The man charged in a deadly shooting in Norfolk, Nebraska, made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Twenty-eight-year-old Deshawn Gleaton Jr. is charged with First Degree Murder, First-Degree Assault, Possession Of A Firearm By A Prohibited Person, and Use Of A Firearm To Commit A Felony.

Gleaton Jr. was also appearing on early charges of third-Degree Assault and First Degree Criminal Trespass.

He is accused of murdering 29-year-old Haley Christiansen on Friday.

In Tuesday's hearing, a Madison County Judge ordered Gleaton to be held without bond because he violated his previous bond when the shooting happened.

Madison County Attorney Joseph Smith said he did not know at the time of the hearing if he will be pursuing the death penalty for Gleaton Jr.

Gleaton Jr. was assigned to a court-appointed attorney.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 2 p.m. on August 11 at the Madison County Courthouse.