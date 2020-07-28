Fed extends lending programs as pandemic’s impact lengthens

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve will extend seven of its emergency lending programs through the end of the year, an acknowledgement that the programs may be necessary for longer than was first thought as the U.S. struggles to control the coronavirus. The Fed announced the extension of the programs, past their original expiration dates of Sept. 30, at a time when a spike in confirmed virus cases has shown signs of slowing the economy. The extension applies to several programs that lend to Wall Street banks and other financial institutions to ensure the flow of credit to businesses and households as well as to the Fed’s corporate bond purchase programs.