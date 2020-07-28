Flash Flood Warning until TUE 9:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Plymouth County

…THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR

SOUTHWESTERN SIOUX…NORTHWESTERN PLYMOUTH AND EAST CENTRAL UNION

COUNTIES…

At 635 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Up to three inches of rain have already

fallen between Akron and Chatsworth. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage

and low lying areas.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches is expected by 730 PM

CDT in the warned area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

EXPECTED RAINFALL…1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR